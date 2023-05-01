Zurich American Insurance and construction company Robins & Morton Corp. were sued Monday in Alabama Middle District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Scheef & Stone and Ritchey & Ritchey on behalf of the federal government, for the use and benefit of EWS Texas Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00288, United States of America for the use and benefit of Ews Texas, Inc. v. Robins and Morton Corporation et al.
Insurance
May 01, 2023, 4:10 PM