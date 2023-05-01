New Suit - Contract

Zurich American Insurance and construction company Robins & Morton Corp. were sued Monday in Alabama Middle District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Scheef & Stone and Ritchey & Ritchey on behalf of the federal government, for the use and benefit of EWS Texas Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00288, United States of America for the use and benefit of Ews Texas, Inc. v. Robins and Morton Corporation et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America for the use and benefit of Ews Texas, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Scheef Stone

Ritchey Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Zurich American Insurance Company

Robins and Morton Corporation

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects