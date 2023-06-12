New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual Insurance and Continental Casualty Co. were sued Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case was filed by Fullerton & Knowles and Robbins Law Group on behalf of Coordinated Systems Consulting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00764, United States of America, for the use and benefit of Coordinated Systems Consulting, Inc. et al v. Continental Casualty Company et al.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Coordinated Systems Consulting, Inc.

United States of America, for the use and benefit of Coordinated Systems Consulting, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Robbins Law Group

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Continental Casualty Company

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects