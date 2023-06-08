New Suit - Contract

Federal Insurance, a Chubb company, was sued Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black on behalf of Chesapeake Drywall & Acoustics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00074, United States of America for the Use and Benefit of Chesapeake Drywall & Acoustics, Inc. v. Federal Insurance Company.

June 08, 2023, 5:50 PM

United States of America for the Use and Benefit of Chesapeake Drywall & Acoustics, Inc.

Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black

Vandeventer Black LLP

Federal Insurance Company

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects