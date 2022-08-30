New Suit - Contract

Johnson Controls and Liberty Mutual were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for subcontracting work on the U.S. Navy's Norfolk Steam Distribution Improvement Project, was filed by Smith Currie & Hancock on behalf of Caddell Construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00364, Caddell Construction Co. (DE) LLC v. Johnson Controls Government Systems LLC et al.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 2:50 PM