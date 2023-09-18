Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other defendants have turned to attorney Leamon Roy Holliday of Bouhan Falligant LLP to fend off a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The action was filed Aug. 3 in Georgia Southern District Court by McCorkle, Johnson & Mccoy on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of Blankenship Group Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William T. Moore Jr., is 4:23-cv-00217, United States of America for the use and benefit of Blankenship Group, Inc. et al v. Poettker Construction Company et al.

Insurance

September 18, 2023, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Blankenship Group, Inc.

United States of America for the use and benefit of Blankenship Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Mccorkle, Johnson & Mccoy, LLP

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Poettker Construction Company

Zodiac-Poettker Hbz Joint Venture II, LLC

defendant counsels

Bouhan Falligant

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects