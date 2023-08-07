Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and other defendants were sued Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was filed by McCorkle, Johnson & Mccoy on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of Blankenship Group Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00217, United States of America for the use and benefit of Blankenship Group, Inc. et al v. Poettker Construction Company et al.
Insurance
August 07, 2023, 4:40 AM