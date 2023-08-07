New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and other defendants were sued Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was filed by McCorkle, Johnson & Mccoy on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of Blankenship Group Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00217, United States of America for the use and benefit of Blankenship Group, Inc. et al v. Poettker Construction Company et al.

Insurance

August 07, 2023, 4:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Blankenship Group, Inc.

United States of America for the use and benefit of Blankenship Group, Inc.

Mccorkle, Johnson & Mccoy, LLP

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Poettker Construction Company

Zodiac-Poettker Hbz Joint Venture II, LLC

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects