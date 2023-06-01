New Suit - Miller Act

Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America and Walsh Federal LLC were sued Thursday in New Jersey District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects contractors working on federal projects. The lawsuit was filed by Lum, Drasco, Positan on behalf of Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03000, United States Of America For The Use And Benefit Of Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US Inc. et al v. Walsh Federal, LLC et al.

Insurance

Plaintiffs

Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US Inc.

United States Of America For The Use And Benefit Of Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US Inc.

Lum, Danzis, Drasco, Positan, LLC

defendants

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company Of America

Walsh Federal, LLC

