New Suit - Contract

Old Republic Insurance was sued Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was filed by Sullivan & Leavitt on behalf of Asphalt Specialists. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12099, United States of America for the use and benefit of Asphalt Specialists, LLC f/k/a Asphalt Specialists Inc. v. Old Republic Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 6:08 PM