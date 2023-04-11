New Suit - Contract

Federal Insurance, a Chubb company, and SAF Inc. were sued Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Manion Stigger LLP on behalf of William E. Groves Construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01265, United States of America f/u/b/o William E. Groves Construction, LLC and William E. Groves Construction, LLC v. Saf, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 12:29 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America f/u/b/o William E. Groves Construction, LLC and William E. Groves Construction, LLC

Plaintiffs

Manion Stigger, LLP

defendants

Federal Insurance Co.

Saf, Inc.

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects