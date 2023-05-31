Hartford Casualty Insurance and Asturian Group Inc. were sued Wednesday in Rhode Island District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Heald & Associates on behalf of the federal government, for the benefit of Select Demo Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00223, United States of America f/b/o Select Demo Services, LLC v. Asturian Group, Inc. et al.
Insurance
May 31, 2023, 3:08 PM