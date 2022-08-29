New Suit - Contract

Constellation NewEnergy, a company formerly owned by Exelon, and Liberty Mutual Insurance were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit, arising from a dispute concerning a federal construction project, was filed by Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhill & Furman on behalf of Tustin Energy Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02177, United States of America ex. Rel., Tustin Group LLC d/b/a Tustin Energy Solutions LLC v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Energy

August 29, 2022, 12:55 PM