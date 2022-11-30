New Suit - Contract

United Fire & Casualty and MSK Construction were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for subcontracting work on a construction project, was brought by Fox Rothschild on behalf of the U.S. government and Advance Concrete LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01028, United States of America et al. v. United Fire & Casualty Co. et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 30, 2022, 4:24 PM