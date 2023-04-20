New Suit - Environmental

The Williams Cos., an Oklahoma-based energy company, and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The court case was brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Alabama and four other U.S. states claiming that the defendants’ failure to comply with certain regulations caused the emission of smog and other toxic air pollutants. The case is 1:23-cv-00994, United States of America et al v. The Williams Companies, Inc et al.

Energy

April 20, 2023, 2:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws