New Suit - Environmental
The Williams Cos., an Oklahoma-based energy company, and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The court case was brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Alabama and four other U.S. states claiming that the defendants’ failure to comply with certain regulations caused the emission of smog and other toxic air pollutants. The case is 1:23-cv-00994, United States of America et al v. The Williams Companies, Inc et al.
Energy
April 20, 2023, 2:24 PM
Plaintiffs
- Southern Ute Indian Tribe, The
- The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
- The State of Alabama
- The State of Colorado
- The State of West Virginia
- The State of Wyoming
- United States of America
defendants
- The Williams Companies, Inc
- Williams Field Services Company, LLC
- Williams Ohio Valley Midstream, LLC
- Bargath, LLC
- Discovery Producer Services, LLC
- Harvest Four Corners, LLC
- Mid-Continent Fractionation and Storage, LLC
- Utica East Ohio Midstream, LLC
- Williams Mobile Bay Producer Services, LLC
nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws