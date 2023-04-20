New Suit - Environmental

The Williams Cos., an Oklahoma-based energy company, and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The court case was brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Alabama and four other U.S. states claiming that the defendants’ failure to comply with certain regulations caused the emission of smog and other toxic air pollutants. The case is 1:23-cv-00994, United States of America et al v. The Williams Companies, Inc et al.

Plaintiffs

Southern Ute Indian Tribe, The

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

The State of Alabama

The State of Colorado

The State of West Virginia

The State of Wyoming

United States of America

U.S. Department Of Justice

defendants

The Williams Companies, Inc

Williams Field Services Company, LLC

Williams Ohio Valley Midstream, LLC

Bargath, LLC

Discovery Producer Services, LLC

Harvest Four Corners, LLC

Mid-Continent Fractionation and Storage, LLC

Utica East Ohio Midstream, LLC

Williams Mobile Bay Producer Services, LLC

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws