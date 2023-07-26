New Suit - Miller Act

Zurich American Insurance Co., Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland and Sand Point Services LLC were sued Wednesday in Georgia Southern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was filed by Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson on behalf of Quality Glass Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00208, United States of America et al v. Sand Point Services, LLC et al.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Quality Glass Company, Inc.

United States of America

Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson

defendants

Zurich American Insurance Company

Fidelity And Deposit Company Of Maryland

Sand Point Services, LLC

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects