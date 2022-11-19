Who Got The Work

Anne Marie Tavella of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The suit, stemming from a contract for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was filed Oct. 5 in Indiana Northern District Court by Thomas Pastore PC on behalf of HIS Constructors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:22-cv-00847, United States of America et al v. Rockford Corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 19, 2022, 9:02 AM