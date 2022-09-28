New Suit - Environmental

Packaging Corp. of America was hit with an environmental lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The case, brought by the U.S. federal government and the state of Louisiana, accuses the defendant of violating the Clean Air Act and portions of the Chemical Accident Prevention Provisions at its containerboard production facility DeRidder Mill. The suit centers on a 2017 explosion at the mill which resulted in three worker fatalities as well as the alleged release of approximately 1.25 tons of methanol. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05361, United States of America et al v. Packaging Corporation of America.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 28, 2022, 4:28 PM