New Suit - Antitrust

The federal government, Massachusetts, New York and Washington D.C. sued JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court seeking to block JetBlue’s $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit. The complaint contends that JetBlue plans to abandon Spirit's ultra-low-cost business model, which increased competition and brought lower fares for hundreds of routes across the country. The complaint also alleges that JetBlue plans to remove seats from Spirit planes and charge Spirit customers higher prices, which the plaintiffs argue would eliminate competition and leave millions of travelers facing higher fares and fewer options. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10511, United States Of America et al v. JetBlue Airways Corporation et al.