New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. federal government filed an environmental lawsuit against Honeywell International and Olin Tuesday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit targets the defendants for allegedly releasing aniline, nitrobenzene and other toxic substances into the environment near Moundsville. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00059, United States of America et al v. Honeywell International Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 21, 2023, 7:13 PM