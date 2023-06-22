Who Got The Work

Johnson & Bell shareholder Garrett L. Boehm Jr. has entered an appearance for Great Lakes Synergy Corp. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed June 6 in Illinois Southern District Court, was brought by the U.S. government and the State of Illinois. The suit seeks the reimbursement of cleanup costs for the defendant’s release of hazardous pesticides at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan, is 3:23-cv-01934, United States of America et al v. Great Lakes Synergy Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 22, 2023, 8:32 AM

Plaintiffs

State of Illinois

United States of America

USA

Plaintiffs

Illinois Attorney General'S Office

Environment & Natural Resources Division

defendants

Great Lakes Synergy Corporation

defendant counsels

Johnson & Bell

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws