Johnson & Bell shareholder Garrett L. Boehm Jr. has entered an appearance for Great Lakes Synergy Corp. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed June 6 in Illinois Southern District Court, was brought by the U.S. government and the State of Illinois. The suit seeks the reimbursement of cleanup costs for the defendant’s release of hazardous pesticides at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan, is 3:23-cv-01934, United States of America et al v. Great Lakes Synergy Corporation.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 22, 2023, 8:32 AM