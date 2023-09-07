Travelers and D&M Construction Inc. have retained attorney Jacob W. Scott to fight a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The complaint, over allegedly unpaid invoices for labor and materials under a construction subcontract, was filed July 24 in Florida Middle District Court by Emmanuel Sheppard & Condon on behalf of Stay Dry Roofing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, is 3:23-cv-00865, United States of America et al v. D&M Construction, Inc., et al.
Insurance
September 07, 2023, 4:33 PM