Travelers and D&M Construction Inc. have retained attorney Jacob W. Scott to fight a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The complaint, over allegedly unpaid invoices for labor and materials under a construction subcontract, was filed July 24 in Florida Middle District Court by Emmanuel Sheppard & Condon on behalf of Stay Dry Roofing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, is 3:23-cv-00865, United States of America et al v. D&M Construction, Inc., et al.

September 07, 2023, 4:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Stay Dry Roofing, LLC

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Emmanuel Sheppard Condon

defendants

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Blue Star Roofing, Inc.

D&M Construction, Inc.

D&M Construction, Inc. n/k/a Foresight Construction Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Smith Currie Hancock

Jacob W. Scott, Esq.

Randall O. Reder, P.A.

