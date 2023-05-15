New Suit - Environmental

Bank of America was hit with an environmental lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). The court action was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the federal government, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and other plaintiffs. The complaint seeks recovery costs incurred in response to releases of hazardous substances from a water contamination Superfund site owned by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02598, United States Of America et al v. Bank Of America, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Administrator New Jersey Spill Compensation Fund

Commissioner , New Jersey Department Of Environmental Protection

New Jersey Department Of Environmental Protection

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Enrd

defendants

Bank Of America, National Association

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws