Who Got The Work

Michael Golz of Davis Graham & Stubbs has entered an appearance for Arco Environmental Remediation and Atlantic Richfield Co. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed Aug. 22 in Montana District Court by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Attorney's Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, is 4:23-cv-00050, United States of America et al v. Atlantic Richfield Company et al.

Government

November 09, 2023, 9:47 AM

Plaintiffs

State of Montana

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Montana Department Of Environmental Quality

U.S. Attorney'S Office - Billings

Doj-Enrd

defendants

Arco Environmental Remediation, LLC

Atlantic Richfield Company

defendant counsels

Davis Graham & Stubbs

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws