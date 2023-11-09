Michael Golz of Davis Graham & Stubbs has entered an appearance for Arco Environmental Remediation and Atlantic Richfield Co. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed Aug. 22 in Montana District Court by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Attorney's Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, is 4:23-cv-00050, United States of America et al v. Atlantic Richfield Company et al.
