Olin, a global distributor of chemical products and ammunition, Stepan, a chemical producer, and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case was brought by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the U.S. Environmental Protection Act. The lawsuit seeks recovery of costs incurred in response to the release of hazardous substances at an Olin Superfund site in Wilmington, Massachusetts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11044, United States Of America et al v. American Biltrite Inc. et al.

