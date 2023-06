New Suit

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a tax lawsuit against Mediak LLC, Gladis H. Graham and other defendants on Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks to enforce federal tax liens, also names Discover Bank, M&T Bank and other entities that may have competing lien claims. The case is 4:23-cv-00097, United States of America v. Graham et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 6:07 PM

United States of America

Doj-Tax

Bank Of America, N.A.

Discover Bank

M&T Bank Corporation

Cavalry Spv I, LLC

Charles Sublett

Floyd County Indiana

Gladis H. Graham

Knobs Pointe Apts., LLC

Mediak LLC

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC

State Of Indiana, Department Of Revenue

Unifund Ccr LLC

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute