United States Gypsum Co. filed a false advertising lawsuit against competitor Ectek Building Materials on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. According to the complaint, the defendant falsely promotes its magnesium oxide 'Megaboards' as 'noncombustible,' allowing the defendant to sell its boards below the price of the plaintiff's 'Structo-Concrete' panels which are actually noncombustible. The suit was filed by Swanson Martin & Bell and Harris Beach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03459, United States Gypsum Co. v. Ectek International Inc. et al.

April 25, 2023, 8:01 PM

United States Gypsum Company

Harris Beach

Ectek Building Materials, Inc.

Ectek International, Inc.

