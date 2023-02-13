New Suit - Contract

Travelers, Liberty Mutual Insurance, the Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland and Federal Insurance Co. were hit with a lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Kirwin Norris P.A., involves claims under the Miller Act concerning a payment bond. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00244, United States for the use and benefit of Randall Mechanical, Inc. et al v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America et al.

Insurance

February 13, 2023, 2:48 PM