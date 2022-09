New Suit - Contract

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Jay Worch Electric d/b/a JWE. The suit takes aim at Atlantic Specialty Insurance and Pontiac Drywall Systems over allegedly unpaid invoices for electrical work under a subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02420, Jay Worch Electric LLC v. Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. et al.

Maryland

September 22, 2022, 6:20 PM