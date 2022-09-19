New Suit - Contract

The Hanover Insurance Co. and other defendants were sued Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The case was brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of APAC-Tennessee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00535, United States for the Use and Benefit of APAC-Tennessee, Inc. et al v. Riverside Construction Co., Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 7:40 PM