New Suit

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of United States Fire Insurance Company. The complaint pursues claims against A-1 Duran Roofing Inc. and other defendants for allegedly violating an indemnity agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23203, United States Fire Insurance Company v. Litecrete, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 4:54 PM