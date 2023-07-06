Who Got The Work
Matthew W. McDade of Balch & Bingham has entered an appearance for Lauren D. Field, Hawk RDF LLC and Robert D. Field Jr. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, over alleged violations of an executed indemnity agreement, was filed May 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Krebs Farley & Dry on behalf of the United States Fire Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk, is 2:23-cv-01723, United States Fire Insurance Company v. Brown et al.
Construction & Engineering
July 06, 2023, 6:57 AM
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract