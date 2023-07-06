Who Got The Work

Matthew W. McDade of Balch & Bingham has entered an appearance for Lauren D. Field, Hawk RDF LLC and Robert D. Field Jr. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, over alleged violations of an executed indemnity agreement, was filed May 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Krebs Farley & Dry on behalf of the United States Fire Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk, is 2:23-cv-01723, United States Fire Insurance Company v. Brown et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 06, 2023, 6:57 AM

Plaintiffs

United States Fire Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Krebs Farley & Dry, PLLC

Krebs Farley & Dry

Krebs Farley, PLLC

defendants

Brad Dutruch

Hawk Industries Holding Company, LLC

Hawk Rdf, LLC

Hawk RKJ, LLC

Horseshoe Investments, LLC

J. Terrell Brown, Jr.

J. Terrell Brown, Sr.

John T. Brown Development, LLC

Lauren D. Field

Robert D Field, Jr

Robert D. Field

Rodney K. James

Sewer Hawk, LLC

Tl Hawk Industrial, LLC

Tl Hawk, LLC

defendant counsels

Taylorporter

Law Office Of R. Gray Sexton

R. Gray Sexton

Balch & Bingham

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract