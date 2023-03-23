New Suit - Contract

The Cincinnati Insurance Co. was sued Thursday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was brought by Young Foster PLLC on behalf of Mil-Con Electric Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00339, United States f/u/b/o Military Construction Corporation d/b/a Mil-Con Electric Company v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 3:37 PM

Plaintiffs

United States f/u/b/o Military Construction Corporation d/b/a Mil-Con Electric Company

Plaintiffs

Young Foster PLLC

defendants

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects