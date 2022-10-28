New Suit - Contract

Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, was sued Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case was brought by Padula Bennardo Levine PLLC on behalf of Thompson Contracting Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00268, United States Ex Rel Thompson Contracting Group Inc v. Markel Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 11:14 AM