New Suit - Antitrust

The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states sued Google Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court for alleged monopolization of key digital advertising technologies. The 153-page complaint claims that Google has engaged in anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct for more than a decade, including buying and controlling technology that connects advertisers and publishers, neutralizing competition via acquisitions, and disrupting publishers and advertisers' ability to use competing products. The suit is backed by states including California, Connecticut, New York, Tennessee and Virginia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00108, United States et al v. Google LLC.