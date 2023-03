New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Exxon Mobil Thursday in Louisiana Middle District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action arises after employees at an Exxon chemical plant were targeted with racial harassment that included nooses being found on the complex. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00159, United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Energy

March 02, 2023, 4:29 PM