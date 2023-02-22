Who Got The Work

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis partner David D. Cooke has entered an appearance for Buckhorn Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed by the U.S. government on Dec. 20 in California Northern District Court, seeks to recover environmental clean-up costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:22-cv-08989, United States Department of Justice - Environment and Natural Resources Division v. Buckhorn, Inc.

Government

February 22, 2023, 7:07 AM