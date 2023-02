New Suit - Contract

Structsure Projects f/k/a United Excel and Arch Insurance were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for construction work under a subcontract, was filed by McConaughy & Sarkissian on behalf of Rand Construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00404, Rand Construction Co. v. Structsure Projects Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 8:08 PM