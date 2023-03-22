New Suit

United Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Southern Home Source, Towne Construction Group and the Willowbrook at Oakleaf Plantation Homeowners' Association on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that United has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00335, United Specialty Insurance Co. v. Southern Home Source LLC et al.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

United Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Southern Home Source LLC

Towne Construction Group Inc.

Willowbrook at Oakleaf Plantation Homeowners' Association, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute