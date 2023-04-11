United Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against L-C Concrete d/b/a Texas Concrete Construction of San Antonio, the estate of Lawrence Alan Conn and an anonymous defendant on Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, seeks a declaration that United has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit accusing Conn of assaulting a process server. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00441, United Specialty Insurance Co. v. J.L.H. et al.
Insurance
April 11, 2023, 7:40 PM