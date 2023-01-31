New Suit

United Specialty Insurance and Oxford Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sultan Trans Inc. and Khamidjon Murodov on Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Ice Miller, seeks a declaration that United and Oxford have no duty to settle an underlying personal injury lawsuit against the defendants beyond policy limits and that their lack of consent to the proposed settlement does not constitute bad faith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00083, United Specialty Insurance Co. et al. v. Sultan Trans Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 3:01 PM