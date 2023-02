Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lightfoot Franklin & White on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against EcoWater Systems and Morton Salt to Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Robert A. Stutman on behalf of USAA, claims water damage due to a defective water softener tank. The case is 5:23-cv-00179, United Services Automobile Association v. Morton Salt, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 4:55 PM