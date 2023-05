New Suit

Old Republic was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Saxe Doernberger & Vita on behalf of United Rentals, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying product liability lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02499, United Rentals (North America) Inc. v. Old Republic Insurance Co.

Business Services

May 22, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

United Rentals (North America), Inc.

Plaintiffs

Saxe Doernberger And Vita, P.C.

defendants

Old Republic Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute