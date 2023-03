New Suit - Trade Secrets

United Rentals, a Connecticut-based rental equipment company, sued Jaclyn Smith Friday in Connecticut District Court for alleged trade secret violations. The court case, filed by Roche Pia LLC, accuses Smith of breaching her confidentiality and non-solicitation agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00293, United Rentals, Inc. et al v. Smith.