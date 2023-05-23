New Suit - Trade Secrets

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott filed a trade secrets lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of wholesaler United Poultry Food & Paper and its co-owners Mirwais Anwari and Qudratullah Durani. The suit brings claims against competing wholesale food distributor Maximum Quality Foods and its owner Gary Roccaro, who formed a separate wholesale business with Anwari and Durani in 2021 in order to access the defendants’ Afghani customer base. According to the complaint, Roccaro misused his access to the defendants’ client lists and financial information to solicit the defendants’ Afghani customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02791, United Poultry Food & Paper LLC et al v. Roccaro et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 23, 2023, 3:11 PM

Mirwais Anwari

Qudratullah Durani

United Poultry Food & Paper LLC

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

Gary Roccaro

Maximum Quality Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract