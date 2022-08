News From Law.com

United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (UPC), the personal lines subsidiary of United Insurance Holdings Corp., has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Louisiana and Texas markets, and expects to do the same in New York. The plans call for nonrenewal of personal line policies in those four states. The plans will place UPC in an "orderly run-off" contingent on the company remaining in compliance with rules and regulations in each state.

Florida

August 26, 2022, 6:00 PM