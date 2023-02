New Suit - Employment

UPS filed a petition to vacate an arbitration award on Monday in Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by Epstein Becker & Green and Holley Driggs, accuses the arbitrator of wrongfully reinstating an employee that UPS fired for sending threatening text messages to a co-worker. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the respondent. The case is 2:23-cv-00302, United Parcel Service Inc. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 631.

Transportation & Logistics

February 27, 2023, 4:29 PM