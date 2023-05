New Suit - Contract

United Natural Foods sued Way of Will Friday in Rhode Island District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, seeking over $147,000, was brought by Partridge, Snow & Hahn. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00196, United Natural Foods, Inc. v. Way of Will, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 12, 2023, 2:59 PM

