New Suit - Contract

Litchfield Cavo filed a complaint for contractual indemnification Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of United National Insurance. The suit, which targets Cornerstone Underwriting Partners, stems from underlying injury claims against the plaintiff's insured, a crane service company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01805, United National Insurance Company v. Cornerstone Underwriting Partners LLC.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

United National Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Litchfield Cavo

defendants

Cornerstone Underwriting Partners LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract