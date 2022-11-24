Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti & Blair on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Card/Data Systems Inc. d/b/a Metropolitan Business Payment Solutions (MetroBPS) and Chad Horal to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis on behalf of United Merchant Services, seeks indemnification for material adverse effects in connection with an executed merchant portfolio purchase agreement. The case is 3:22-cv-00953, United Merchant Services of California, LLC v. Card/Data Systems, Inc. et al.

Tennessee

November 24, 2022, 7:52 AM