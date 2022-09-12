Who Got The Work

John E. Flaherty and Cynthia S. Betz of McCarter & English have entered appearances for Royal Western Computer Inc., Jong S. Lim and Tomorrow Pos Inc. in a pending trade secret and copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 28 in New Jersey District Court by Schenck, Price, Smith & King on behalf of United Merchant Services and Bluu Inc., accuses the defendants of misappropriating customer lists and other confidential information in order to sell third-party products without the plaintiffs' knowledge. The defendants are also targeted for allegedly marketing competing Rainbow POS software while blocking the plaintiffs from replacing it with United Merchant's Royal Touch software. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden, is 2:22-cv-04791, United Merchant Services, Inc et al v. Royal Western Computer, Inc et al.

Fintech

September 12, 2022, 5:41 AM