New Suit - Antitrust

UnitedHealthcare Services filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Teva Neuroscience of inflating the price of the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. The lawsuit, filed by Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young and Robins Kaplan, seeks tens of millions of dollars from Teva, which allegedly waived cost-sharing obligations for participants in the plaintiff's Medicare plans in order to raise the price of Copaxone dramatically. Teva is also accused of compelling patients to use the drug over alternative, less costly forms of treatment. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06643, United Healthcare Services, Inc. v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. et al.